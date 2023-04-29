ENID, Okla. — Everything Enid SPCA does is for animals.

But, almost every animal is attached to a human, meaning everything is done also for members of the local community, said Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“There are so many economical things that really rely on animal health within a community,” she said. “If we can help to get our Animal Welfare system healthy, we will look more appealing to new businesses ... healthy people, healthy animals. It’s all about bringing that whole piece together, and our role is the animal portion of it.”

Aiding animals and their people

Enid SPCA was founded in July 1998 in an attempt to help save more animals’ lives.

For years, Enid SPCA tried to just get animals adopted, but more services have been added throughout the years to help even more animals and pet owners in the community.

“We are able to provide significant assistance to the community, which we feel is necessary,” Grantz said. “Not everybody can afford veterinary care or pet food. ... It just takes one unexpected bill, a car repair or a medical need to take a hit on their budget. If we can help them during those times, then hopefully, those animals won’t end up going to Animal Welfare to be re-homed.”

SNIP, Enid SPCA’s low-cost spay and neuter program available for both cats and dogs, initially was funded in 2009 by a grant from PetSmart Charities, but now it’s funded by donations received from the community and a grant from Park Avenue Thrift.

Money collected from Enid SPCA’s Cans4Change — containers in Enid to recycle aluminum — also help with funding.

According to Enid SPCA, SNIP assists people who understand the importance of spaying and neutering their animals but need financial assistance. Grantz said since the program was created more than 10,000 privately owned pets have been spayed and neutered. Vaccines also are included at the time of getting spayed or neutered.

Free spaying/neutering, vaccinations and microchipping services are provided by Enid SPCA for any animal adopted from Enid Animal Welfare.

“We’re super excited about that and feel like it has really increased the amount of animals who are leaving there,” Grantz said.

Beginning this year, she said, thanks to a partnership with Oklahoma Humane Society’s Statewide Initiative, traveling veterinarians have come to Enid a couple of times a month.

In 2017, Enid SPCA started its Rescue Waggin’ program, working closely with Enid Animal Welfare to get at-risk animals out of the shelter and into safe environments.

Through Rescue Waggin’, medical care is provided for animals who have been tagged for transport from EAW.

Enid SPCA is partnered with Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for unowned animals from Enid SPCA or Enid Animal Welfare to go to the junior surgery laboratory for medical care.

Enid SPCA also has a Pet Food Pantry to provide assistance to those experiencing difficulties. In 2022, Grantz said 80,000 pounds of dry cat and dog food were distributed.

“That is hugely significant, and the need is here,” she said, adding Enid SPCA is working on other ways to store even more pet food.

The goal is to save animals

Enid SPCA’s biggest goal is to raise the save rate of animals in Enid to 90% by 2025. Grantz said Enid Animal Welfare was at 80% at the end of March.

“Live outcomes ... can be adoptions, returning pets to their homes and transporting animals,” Grantz said.

On average, there are about 60 cats and 70 dogs at Enid SPCA or in foster care every day, and anywhere from 75 to 90 animals get adopted every month. Canine adoption fees are $125 for a puppy and $100 for an adult dog, and feline adoption fees are $100 for a kitten and $85 for an adult cat.

Anybody interested in information on adopting an animal from Enid SPCA can go to https://enidspca.org/adopt.

Adoptable animals are also featured on Enid SPCA’s website.

Volunteers are vital to the organization

On average, 30 to 35 individuals actively volunteer with Enid SPCA, Grantz said.

Volunteers younger than 18 typically work at bagging pet food, folding laundry, basic cleaning and socializing with cats only, as handling dogs can take more skills. Adult volunteers who are new are connected with a more seasoned volunteer to learn dog-handling before they do work on their own.

Grantz said volunteers are important to Enid SPCA because most of its resources go toward funding its programs.

“So, we rely heavily on volunteers to make these programs work,” Grantz said. “It takes money for the supplies for the program, but it also takes manpower to operate the programs. We greatly appreciate the assistance our volunteers give us to help out with our programs each and every day.”

Those wishing to apply to volunteer with Enid SPCA can go to https://enidspca.org/volunteer. Anyone interested in more information on fostering animals — needed to provide temporary care, shelter and love for animals — can go to https://enidspca.org/foster-a-pet/.

Monetary donations can be made, as well, at https://enidspca.org/#donate or Enid SPCA, 1116 Overland Trail. Donations of canned and bagged cat and dog food are welcome.

Enid SPCA is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To get in touch, call (580) 233-1325 or email info@enidspca.org.