Enid SPCA is selling limited-edition Christmas ornaments created by local artist Harold T. Holden.
The 2021 ornament is titled “Rescue Party.” They are available for $30.00 each online at enidspca.org/holden-or naments or in person at ESPCA, 1116 Overland Trail in Enid. The ornaments also will be sold locally at Way Out West and the Groom Closet.
Sales of the ornaments have benefitted Enid SPCA since 2018.
From 2007 through 2016, the ornaments benefitted RSVP.
“My friend Bennie Mullins, the executive director of RSVP for many years before she passed away, came up with the idea for H to do an ornament,” said Holden’s wife ,Edna Mae.
ESPCA also has ornaments from some of the past years, so anyone collecting the ornaments who is missing one from can purchase these for $20 each at ESPCA. For more information, contact Vickie Grantz at director@enidspca.org
