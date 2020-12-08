Collectible 2020 Harold T. Holden Christmas ornaments are available for purchase, to benefit Enid SPCA.
From 2007 through 2016, local artist Harold T. Holden created a new Christmas ornament each year to benefit Retired Senior Volunteer Program, according to an Enid SPCA press release.
“My friend Bennie Mullins, the executive director of RSVP for many years before she passed away, came up with the idea for H to do an ornament,” said Holden’s wife Edna Mae, in the press release.
Since 2018, Holden has created a new ornament each year, to benefit Enid SPCA and its efforts to make Enid a no-kill community through their adoption, spay and neuter and “Rescue Wagon” programs, in the belief that "a more humane community is a better place for all to live," according to the press release. Enid SPCA is working with its coalition to see Enid reach a 90% live release rate.
Selling for $30, the new ornament is available to order online at www.enidspca.org/holden-ornaments, or in person at Enid SPCA, 1116 Overland Trail. The ornaments also are sold locally at Way Out West, 4800 W. Garriott, and Groom Closet, 2005 W. Chestnut.
A limited number of previous years' ornaments also are available at Enid SPCA.
