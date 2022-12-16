ENID, Okla. — Limited-edition Christmas ornaments created by a local renowned artist and sculptor are for sale at various locations to benefit Enid SPCA.
Harold T. Holden, who has created more than 22 sculptures including the “Boomer” statue in Enid, has made the Christmas ornaments annually for many years, with 100% of the proceeds first benefiting RSVP of Enid and now Enid SPCA.
Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA, said the funds help with the nonprofit organization’s programs, including Spay/Neuter Assistance, Rescue Waggin’ and Pet Pantry.
“This year, it’s going to help us continue to do the medical care on animals that are being pulled from Enid Animal Welfare and have an opportunity to go to other no-kill shelters in Oklahoma, as well as Wisconsin and other locations,” Grantz said.
A longtime friend of the Holdens' was Bennie Mullins, who served as executive director of RSVP of Enid for 27 years before her death in 2012.
Mullins had come up with the idea for Holden, who’s been commissioned by Oklahoma State University to create several sculptures and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2014, to create the Christmas ornaments as a fundraiser.
From 2007 through 2016, the annual Christmas ornaments Holden made benefitted RSVP.
In 2018, Enid SPCA became the beneficiary of the yearly Christmas ornaments.
“We’re both big animal lovers, ... so (Enid SPCA) seemed like a good organization to focus on because they’re one of those organizations that depend on people’s gratuity and goodwill,” Edna Mae Holden said. “We thought (the Christmas ornaments) might help them complete their mission.”
The 2022 Christmas ornament is “Thank You, Lord.” Monuments bearing the same name stand at Emmanuel Enid and at Integris Health Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City, where Holden received a lung transplant in 2010 following a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis.
Selling for $30 each, the 2022 Christmas ornament is available at Enid SPCA, 1116 Overland Trail; Way Out West Leather & Western, 4800 W. Garriott; and The Groom Closet, 2005 W. Chestnut.
The 2022 Christmas ornaments also are available for purchase online at https://www.enidspca.org.
Grantz said it’s a blessing to see the Holdens and other members of the community raise funds for and help out Enid SPCA.
“It tells me that there are people who really believe in our mission and what we're doing, and that every animal needs an opportunity to have a forever home,” Grantz said. “It is just so meaningful to see our community come together and align with our mission and feel that it's important to help us to be able to further that.”
Enid SPCA also has some Christmas ornaments from a few — though not all — of the previous years. Anyone who is collecting the Christmas ornaments but missing some can contact the Enid SPCA, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, to check on availability. The phone number is (580) 233-1325.
Edna Mae said from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Holden Art & Law, located at 128 N. Independence, will be open for community members to visit and browse, and a few Christmas ornaments will be available there, too.
