ENID, Okla. — When Laurie Morland fosters one animal from Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, she actually helps two.
Every time Morland, who began fostering in late 2019, takes in a dog from Enid SPCA, a spot in the kennel opens up for another dog to come in from Enid Animal Welfare.
“For every dog that’s in a foster home, another one is saved — another one can be pulled,” Morland said.
Erica Huffman, animal adoption and volunteer coordinator at Animal Welfare, said the city of Enid department has to accept any animal brought in from or found within city limits, and is at capacity “pretty frequently.”
A majority of the animals brought in to Animal Welfare, though, end up going to other rescue shelters across the country.
“We don’t get a ton of adoptions,” Huffman said.
One of those other shelters is Enid SPCA, but when Enid SPCA is full, Executive Director Vickie Grantz said there’s nothing else the nonprofit agency can do for other animals, which is why she’s encouraging community members to apply to become foster owners.
“Fostering just allows us to save more animals,” she said. “If (shelters) are full, at some point, decisions have to be made, so when people step up to foster, not only is the animal you’re taking home going to be saved, but so is the next one that comes in that needs a kennel.”
Enid SPCA works closely with Animal Welfare through its Rescue Waggin’ program, which helps get at-risk pets out of Animal Welfare and into safe environments. Like Animal Welfare, Enid SPCA also works with a national network of no-kill shelters, individuals and rescues.
Grantz said when more people were staying home at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more foster owners were active, but that number has gone down to around 10 or 12.
Fosters owners can help show potential adopters what the animal is like in a home rather than in a kennel, said Sonya Frei, medical assistant, canine intake and foster coordinator at Enid SPCA.
From January to June this year, Enid SPCA totaled 505 adoptions, and Frei, also with Rebel Rescue, said most adoptions she’s seen at Enid SPCA in the past month have been animals living with foster owners.
“A lot of people have told me the reason why is because they know that the dog is housebroken and gets along with kids,” Frei said. “We try to push for foster owners as much as we can because it’s good for the dogs and cats because they do get stressed here. It gets loud. It gets crazy. It gets chaotic. They don’t have one-on-one attention, and animals are social, so they need that.”
Anybody interested in fostering an animal from Enid SPCA can fill out an application online, and if somebody wants to foster an animal from Animal Welfare, Grantz said Enid SPCA will give the animal the necessary care it needs before going home with the foster owner.
Enid SPCA matches animals with foster owners to fit the animal’s lifestyle and provides each foster home with a crate, toys and food, if needed, along with the animal’s medical care. Foster owners also are given dates to bring the animal back for vaccinations or medical care and can bring them to adoption events.
“You don’t have to spend a dime,” Morland said. “It costs you nothing. All you have to do is love the dog, teach the dog some manners and help the dog find a good home.”
Foster owners can help vet potential adopters, as well, to see if the home is going to be a good fit for the dog.
“Fostering is such a rewarding experience,” Morland said. “When I speak with my potential adopters, I usually have them come to my house and meet the dog. ... I always get them to ‘friend’ me on Facebook, and I ask them, ‘Please send me updates and pictures.’ That’s what shows us that it was all worth it.”
If anybody is interested in adopting an animal from Enid SPCA, applications can be filled out online. Adoption applications are processed in the same order they are received.
Enid SPCA’s adoptable animals can be found online, and animals available for adoption at Animal Welfare can be seen on its Facebook page, Adopt-A-Pet (ENID Animal Shelter).
“Without people fostering or adopting, we can’t save lives,” Huffman said.
Volunteer applications for both Enid SPCA and Animal Welfare can be found online, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.