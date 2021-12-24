ENID, Okla. — As new, furry faces join households during the Christmas season, here are some tips from Enid SPCA on how to get used to the pet.
Firstly, Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA, recommended that pets not be gifted because pets are a personal decision.
“You may have a connection with an animal, but your friend or family member may not have a connection with that animal,” Grantz said, “so I think it’s super important for the person who is getting the animal to be a part of the picking process.”
Instead, Grantz said getting the person a gift certificate to choose an animal of their own or buying them supplies would be better options.
Before deciding to get a dog, Grantz said it’s important for a person to make sure the breed of the animal is a right fit for their lifestyle.
“Australian shepherds are active and need a lot of exercise, so if you aren’t somebody who goes out and runs and walks, you don’t need a dog that requires a lot of exercise because they’ll have pent-up energy,” Grantz said. “We need to think about our lifestyles and what animal is going to fit into our lifestyles — not try to make animals you think are cute fit into your lifestyle. ...
“You just need to know what works best for your family and do your research.”
When a family with children is thinking about adopting a new pet, Grantz recommended that parents or guardians go alone first and narrow the choices down before letting the kids come help pick out the new pet.
She also reminded owners of natural behaviors in certain breeds, such as Australian cattle dogs nipping, when selecting dogs.
“You might be able to curb or correct some of those behaviors, to an extent, but those behaviors are ingrained in them,” Grantz said. “That’s what their DNA is all about, so to expect them not to do that is probably pretty silly. It’s just who they are.”
The most important thing for owners to remember, Grantz said, is to give pets time to adjust.
Puppies and dogs that are bought or adopted need time to adjust to their new surroundings, Grantz said.
“It’s just a whole process for new animals,” she said. “Give them six months — really give them that time.”
Grantz reminds people of the “3-3-3 rule” for adopting a dog.
“The animal needs three days to get comfortable; three weeks to get used to your schedule and get to know the rules of the house; and three months to feel like they are safe, permanent and at home,” she said.
Puppies, too, need some time to adjust and learn the rules of the house and the household schedule as they grow older.
Grantz recommended crating puppies and adopted dogs, too, when nobody else is around or able to watch them, to give them a bigger sense of security and to help with issues such as separation anxiety.
Crating also can help during the Christmas season when people might be preoccupied with other festivities and unable to keep a watchful eye on the new pet.
“There’s a lot of distractions during the holiday that make it difficult, but if you’re prepared and have a crate, ... they can be in the room with everybody, but you need to keep them safe,” Grantz said. “It’s like with a baby. You wouldn’t turn a toddler loose in the house and walk off and leave them. The same thing goes for a new dog. ... They need to be watched.”
If needed, kittens and cats, she added, don’t necessarily need to be crated but could be put in a separate room with their litter box.
Grantz also recommended that kittens that can’t be supervised be put in closer proximity to a litter box.
Enid Animal Welfare also has waived adoption fees for the rest of the year in an effort to reduce shelter population.
Enid SPCA’s adoptable animals can be found online, and animals available for adoption at Animal Welfare can be seen on its Facebook page, Adopt-A-Pet (ENID Animal Shelter).
