ENID, Okla. — The dogs of Enid SPCA need more than forever homes.
As summer begins and the weather grows warmer, Enid SPCA’s dogs are itching to get outside. Enid SPCA does not have enough employees to take every dog on a lengthy walk each day and relies heavily on volunteers for walking and socializing dogs.
For dogs like Captain, a 2-year-old bully breed mix, time spent with volunteers proved life-changing. Captain entered Enid SPCA 458 days ago as a 100-pound, 1-year-old who intimidated all who came near him.
“We called in the dog trainer when we started working with him, and when she first saw him, she goes, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, no,’” Vickie Grantz, ESPCA’s executive director said.
Captain enjoyed spending time with people, but hated when the fun ended. If Captain’s handler tried to leave before he was done receiving attention, he’d grab them by the arm using his mouth or jump on their shoulders with his front legs.
Grantz assured the trainer Captain’s issue was his lack of manners, not aggression. Within 10 minutes of training, Captain’s demeanor transformed.
“He just started settling,” Grantz said. “He didn’t bark and jump in his kennel. He just settled, and we could give him a treat through the door.”
Grantz said dominant dogs like Captain require owners who set and enforce a firm set of rules. Similar to a young child, dominant dogs require an authority figure to keep them in line.
Kyle Clark, a longtime Enid SPCA volunteer, stepped up to walk Captain and ensure his behavior transformation was permanent.
Captain and Clark’s journey began with walks outside near the yard and kennels, then walks in the area outside Enid SPCA and walking trails around Enid. Clark rewarded Captain’s good behavior by bringing Captain to his house to meet his dogs through the fence.
“It’s volunteers like Kyle that make working with the dogs what it is,” said Sonya Frei, Enid SPCA’s dog kennel supervisor.
Without volunteers like Clark, dogs miss out on valuable socialization time.
As each dog sits in its kennel, the commotion of the other dogs barking, scratching and whining echoes throughout the building. The dog hears everything around it, but it can see only the brick wall directly in front of it. Even the view of the wall is obstructed by metal kennel bars.
“We hear about orphanages that are overwhelmed with children, where the children don’t get the one-on-one loving attention that they would get in a home,” Grantz said. “And those children are void of the ability to connect with other people. We believe that that happens with animals as well.”
Now, Captain is a mild-mannered dog ready for his forever home. Frei compared Captain to a “fat toad.” When his kennel is approached, he lies on the ground quietly, a stark difference from when he first arrived at Enid SPCA.
Volunteers who walk the dogs get to know each dog well, a privilege the employees of the Enid SPCA rarely enjoy. With more than 700 dogs entering the Enid SPCA each year, employees cannot spend more than a few minutes with each dog per day.
Volunteers, on the other hand, can spend as much time with each dog as they would like. Volunteers select the dogs they walk, and many share photos with descriptions of the dogs on their personal Facebook pages in hopes their favorite dog finds a home. Minors and adults can volunteer to walk the dogs and socialize cats.
“(Volunteers) give us information that is invaluable to us being able to place these animals,” Grantz said. “Just the time they spend with them changes who that animal is for the better.”
To learn more about how to volunteer at Enid SCPA and walk a dog, visit https://enidspca.org/.
