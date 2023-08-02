ENID, Okla. — Rhonda Stevison is working hard this summer to help others.
Stevison, CEO of Enid Street Outreach Services, is trying to keep the unsheltered hydrated during the hot weather.
“We have ice chests with water and Gatorade in several locations around town,” Stevison said.
Enid SOS has coolers at Government Springs Park, the breezeway downtown on Randolph and at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
“We are having to fill them twice a day because the heat is so bad,” Stevision said.
Those living on the street complain of it being hard to breath and feeling exhausted, she said. The heat is causing extra stress on the body.
Stevison said several emergency calls have been made for people suffering from heat exhaustion. She stresses the need to direct people to these cooling stations.
At night Stevison drives the streets handing out snacks and Gatorade. She says these people are scattered around Enid, sleeping in parks, behind buildings and anywhere they can find a space and shade. Currently, the only shelter available for these people is the Salvation Army, she said, and many are not eligible because of drug and alcohol issues.
Enid Street Outreach Services also provides free clothing, free winter gear, free pet food, free resources and information, free hygiene supplies and free showers.
Donations make a huge impact in the homeless community, Stevison said. Those wanting to help can go to www.enidsos.org or call (580) 603-4896. Water and Gatorade donations at this time are appreciated, she said.
