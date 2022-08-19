ENID, Okla. — Free back-to-school clothes for children will be available for community members Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Enid Street Outreach Services will host a children’s clothing pop-up event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on the north side of Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph.
Gently used clothing items, including jeans, T-shirts, shoes, shorts and new underwear and socks in youth sizes up to XXL, as well as hygiene kits, for school-aged kids will be laid out on tables.
Cindy Stevison, treasurer of Enid SOS, said in the past few months, more families have gone to the nonprofit organization’s weekly pop-up events in need of children’s clothing.
“I think probably inflation — groceries, utilities and gas all being so high — it’s just squeezing those low-income families where they can’t afford hardly anything extra,” Stevison said. “So we thought we would fill in the gap for kids to have clothing.”
Stevison said after the idea for the event was brought up, Enid SOS began accepting donations of children’s clothing items from the churches and individuals in the community.
For the past month, Enid SOS members have been organizing and sorting all of the clothing.
About 15 tables will be set up at the event, and Stevison said around 10 people at a time will go through the line to fill a bag for each child they have and receive a bag of hygiene items.
“When a table runs out, we’ll take another bag of clothes of the same size and put it on the table for people to go through,” Stevison said.
Stevison encouraged parents and guardians to bring their children with them and said snacks will be available. All items will be free and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Although Enid SOS isn’t in need of any more donations for the back-to-school event, Stevison said monetary donations are welcome, and since Enid SOS will start preparing for the colder months, winter items — jackets, hoodies, socks, jeans, gloves, boots, sleeping bags and other winter gear — can be donated, as well.
For more information about Enid SOS, visit www.enidsos.org.
