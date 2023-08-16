ENID, Okla. — Enid Street Outreach Services will sponsor a backpack giveaway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Our Daily Bread, 616 W Randolph.
Backpacks will be filled with school supplies. SOS also will have shoes and socks in assorted sizes. Laundry soap, hygiene products and other supplies will be provide, along with haircut vouchers.
“We want to help children feel better about going back to school,” Rhonda Stevison, of Enid SOS, said.
SOS is funded by community churches, Park Avenue Thrift, community organizations and individuals.
Enid Street Outreach Services is a resource center helping with food stamps, medical counseling, treatment options, pet food, clothing and hygiene supplies.
Board members are Chris Feeney, Janet Cordell, Cynthia Stevison, Piper Bowers, Val Ross and Paul Regel.
This summer, Enid SOS has provided water gatorade and snacks at cooling stations for the homeless located at the Breezeway on Randolph, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and Government Springs Park. There are an estimated 150 people living on the streets in Enid, Stevison said.
