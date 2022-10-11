ENID, Okla. — With colder temperatures swooping in soon, a local nonprofit organization is gearing up to help Enid’s unsheltered community stay warm.
Enid Street Outreach Services held a pop-up event Tuesday, giving away winter items, such as sleeping bags, blankets, tents, gloves and coats, to about 20 people in the area who are experiencing homelessness.
Low temperatures next week are projected to drop to the high-30s and the low-40s, according to the Weather Channel’s forecast, and colder temperatures are expected in the next several months throughout the fall and winter seasons.
That’s why Cindy Stevison, treasurer of Enid SOS, said it’s important to prepare ahead of time.
“It’s literally life-saving,” Stevison said. “If we have some dips in November under 30 degrees — (people experiencing homelessness) are staying on the streets, and it’s life-and-death. They could freeze to death, so we want to be prepared.”
Typically, about 60 or 70 people stop by the pop-up events, Stevison said, adding that Enid SOS is able to make connections that way.
Enid SOS volunteer Piper Bowers said there has been an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness, especially younger people.
Bowers said Enid SOS has been collecting information like emergency contacts and clothing sizes for the unsheltered population and items they need.
“Hopefully, that way, we can have all that ahead of time before it gets — and stays — too cold,” Bowers said.
Enid SOS volunteers visit places where the unsheltered community may be in the evenings and nights to check on people and hand out drinks and snacks, and that will continue into the winter.
Donations to Enid SOS are welcome, especially monetary donations and items for the colder months, Stevison said.
Enid SOS has an Amazon wishlist, which is linked on its Facebook page, full of needed items, including cup noodles, hot chocolates and teas, single-serve coffees, sleeping bags, beanies, gloves, blankets, socks and more.
Stevison also encouraged organizations to host coat or blanket drives,and said donations of gently used clothing items are welcome.
“Everybody deserves to be warm,” Stevison said.
Donations can be dropped off at one of Enid SOS’ pop-up events, which are 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph. Pick-ups can also be coordinated by calling (580) 603-4896.
For more information about Enid SOS, visit www.enidsos.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
