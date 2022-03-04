Enid Street Outreach Services is out “where it needs to be” — the streets of Enid.
The nonprofit organization, formed in 2020 to help meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness with the mission of removing barriers to end homelessness, previously had a brick-and-mortar location at 701 E. Park but went fully mobile on Jan. 10., now operating entirely out of a van — the SOS Express — said Rhonda Stevison, president of Enid SOS.
“I want to focus on these people,” Stevison said. “We’re doing more ... since I’m not waiting on them to come to me. I’m going to them.”
About once a week, Stevison parks the SOS Express in Our Daily Bread’s parking lot for pop-up events, giving away free clothing, pet food and hygienic items and providing referrals, support and resources for those experiencing homelessness and low-income individuals and families in the community.
Stevison said in January, Enid SOS helped 382 people, gave out 154 pounds of pet food and helped fill out 16 food stamp applications and seven SoonerCare applications. In February, 379 people were assisted, and 273 people received clothing; 14 food stamp applications and 10 SoonerCare applications were filled out; and 280 pounds of pet food were given away.
Clothing of all sizes, especially men’s jeans, shirts and shoes, is always needed, Stevison said. To donate clothing, or any other items, call Stevison at (580) 603-4896. Monetary donations can also be made by visiting www.enidsos.org/donate.
To see whenever the SOS Express will be at Our Daily Bread, visit Enid Street Outreach Services on Facebook.
Enid SOS works with Community Development Support Association, Salvation Army of Enid, Our Daily Bread and Hope Outreach Ministries’ day center to ensure people are receiving the services they need.
Stevison also uses CDSA’s The Automat to meet people for appointments. The SOS Express also can transport people, or Enid SOS can provide passes for Enid Transit. In the future, Enid SOS will have a showering trailer that hooks up to the van.
The overall goal with being mobile, Stevison said, is simple: “helping individuals.”
Enid SOS has about three consistent volunteers, and its board members help out whenever they are able to.
Anybody interested in volunteering with Enid SOS or who wants to help in any other way can contact Stevison at the previously mentioned phone number, visit www.enidsos.org or email enid streetoutreach@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.