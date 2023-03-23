ENID, Okla. — Enid Social Justice Committee will host a come-and-go event Saturday, March 25, 2023, giving out free hotdogs and providing information about ESJC to attendees.
“Grill and Chill” will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood Park, 1800 E. Randolph.
Gracie Mae, ESJC’s Ward 3 captain, said the event will feature a few games for children to play, free hotdogs being handed out and ESJC members speaking and chatting to people who attend.
Anybody and everybody is welcome to attend, Mae said.
The goal of the event, Mae said, is to not only give back to the local community but also talk about what ESJC is.
“We’re just trying to do some community involvement and let people know what the Social Justice Committee is and how they can be a part of it, if that’s something that they’re interested in,” she said. “And also, just a community service act — something to give back to people in the community. Get a free hotdog and some good vibes.”
