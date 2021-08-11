ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools students and their families are invited to kick off the school year Monday at open house “Meet the Teacher” events across the district.
The open house schedule includes middle school and high school sites from 6:30-8 p.m. and elementary sites all day by appointment only.
Students and their families will be given the opportunity to meet their teachers, talk with their principals and tour the buildings. Parents can sign up to volunteer, and they will receive valuable information about the upcoming school year. Parents also will be able to set up their PowerSchool Parent Portal with the assistance of staff.
“‘Meet the Teacher’ is the perfect way to kick off the school year,” said Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications. “Students can meet their teacher but also tour the school, meet their principal and get information on community services and volunteer opportunities. We love hosting this special night for our EPS family.”
Masks are optional but encouraged by the district.
EPS classes begin Wednesday.
For more information about the start of school, including school supply lists, visit www.enidpublic schools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.