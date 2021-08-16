ENID, Okla. — Enid residents could have a higher-speed option for internet and cable in the next several years with a City Commission vote Tuesday.
The city is set to approve a new franchise agreement with another broadband company promising to build a "light-speed" fiber-optic cable system.
Enid city commissioners on Tuesday will vote to add to city code the 10-year, non-exclusive building permit agreement with Bluepeak, which would have two years to build half of its infrastructure in Enid, then have 90% completed within three years.
Bluepeak would offer cable and internet service to residents in Enid city limits, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
With the permit granting Bluepeak public right-of-way for construction, the Denver-based company also known as Vast Broadband would design, engineer and build 135 miles of aerial distribution fiber and 98 miles of underground fiber, passing 17,000 homes and businesses in Enid city limits.
In exchange, the city of Enid would receive 5% of gross revenues from cable services each fiscal quarter for at least 10 years.
“It’ll be a great alternative for those dissatisfied with Suddenlink, who I frequently hear from at city hall,” Gilbert said Monday.
The city’s previous 10-year agreement with Suddenlink, through its parent company, Altice, expired in April 2020. Because the proposed agreement is non-exclusive, the city still could grant public way within city limits to any other cable operator/provider.
Dobson Fiber also will build 350 miles of fiber for internet in Oklahoma and Arkansas, starting in Enid, company representatives announced during a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 5. Dobson does not yet have a completion date, reps said.
Bluepeak representatives previously told city commissioners the company plans to acquire retail space in Enid.
Members of the public can first comment on the proposal during a public hearing at the commission meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Commissioners will first motion for an emergency vote, in order to facilitate the system’s “expeditious build-out,” according to the city, then motion to vote on the ordinance.
