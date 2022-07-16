ENID, Okla. — RSVP of Enid has partnered with The Commons to deliver mobile meals to seniors.
Chef Bobby Nance has worked at The Commons Continuing Care Retirement Community for five years and said he knows how to cook for seniors.
“It’s definitely helped me in my growth as a chef, and I greatly appreciate everything I’ve learned,” he said.
Nance works for Morrison Living, a Georgia-based company that provides hospitality services to several senior living communities, including The Commons.
“Being from Louisiana originally, I grew up in the kitchen watching my grandparents. My biggest joy in the world is cooking,” Nance said. “I wouldn’t put out anything that I wouldn’t eat except for liver. I’m forced to do liver. I don’t want to do it, but (The Commons residents and mobile meals recipients) love their beef liver.”
Seniors who are part of the mobile meals program have been vocal with their appreciation for the food.
“We have had seniors calling every single day since Chef Bobby took over,” said Kristy Baker, with RSVP.
When talking about the decision to partner with The Commons, Baker said “their passion is for seniors as is ours.”
Through the mobile meal program, for $67 a month, Enid seniors can receive a hot midday meal Monday through Friday. The program is open to sponsors who want to cover any amount of meals for seniors in the program.
“A lot of these folks wouldn’t be able to live safely at home if it weren’t just for mobile meals,” said Lori Waken, of The Commons. “So it’s very, very critical to just the ongoing health and safety of mobile meals recipients and it’s just an excellent, excellent program. We’re tickled to death to be partnering with them to provide that.”
Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home and Communication Federal Credit Union currently are sponsoring meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.