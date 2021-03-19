An Enid senior is one of four recipients of a $5,000 health and wellness scholarship provided by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma.
Caitlyn Mack, of Enid, received the scholarship along with Jenna Coakley and Keelyn Shaefer, of Stillwater, and Blakley Howard, of Elgin. All the seniors participated in the recent Oklahoma Youth Expo.
Scholarship selection is based on academic excellence, community involvement and the desire to attend an Oklahoma Higher Education Institution in pursuit of a medical degree, with the intention of focusing on health in rural Oklahoma upon graduation.
“These scholarships are an investment in the future of health care in rural Oklahoma,” said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D. “College graduates with health-related degrees are an invaluable asset to the health of our state. We are proud to support these rising stars with the resources and assistance they need to thrive as successful health care professionals.”
BCBSOK has partnered with OYE since 2014, and has given more than $100,000 in scholarship funding to Oklahoma students studying a health-related discipline.
