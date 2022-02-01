WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. — An Enid man was injured after the semi he was driving rolled over Monday night in Woodward County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
At 11:53 p.m. Monday, 68-year-old Tommy Moore was driving a 2006 International 99x approximately 10 miles north of Woodward at Oklahoma 34 and County Road 29 when the semi went off the road to the right, the load shifted and Moore overcorrected, an OHP report states.
Woodward County EMS transported Moore, who had a head injury, to Alliance Health Woodward. Moore was flown by AirEvac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was in stable condition at the time of the report, according to OHP, but had not been admitted.
Moore's condition at the time of the accident and the cause of the crash both are under investigation, OHP said, as is the use of seat belts.
The southbound lane of Oklahoma 34 between East County Road 29 and East County Road 30 was blocked for three hours and 21 minutes due to the rollover, opening back up at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday. Oil was on the roadway, according to the OHP.
