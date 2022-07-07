Enid school districts bracing after end of federal free meal waivers for students

NORTH ENID, Okla. — Local school leaders say now that the federal government’s COVID-era free meal program has ended, they expect a major cultural shift when students return to class next month and have to pay for their own food again.
After a series of federal waivers initially passed at the onset of the pandemic lapsed last week, public school students nationwide — including in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma — will now be charged for breakfast and lunch once the 2022-2023 school year starts in August.
Anticipating students’ families to potentially face crippling food expenses as a result, Enid area school district officials say they are encouraging more families to apply for the government’s long-running free and reduced-cost meals program.
Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow said the Enid area district would be making a push for families to complete the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) application form on Chisholm’s back-to-school night, as well as requiring the federal form from new district enrollments.
For nearly the last two and a half years, students nationwide had been able to eat meals at no cost regardless of financial status under the U.S. Child Nutrition COVID-19 Waivers passed in March 2020. However, the amendments expired on June 30 after Congress had declined to extend the reduced regulations earlier this year.
“I think if you’re going to give federal money to anything, student meals would be the top priority, but I don’t make those decisions,” Darrow said at a district board meeting last week. “We want to makes sure to have this (NSLP enrollment) in place so they’re not getting charged.”
Several Chisholm board members, however, noted a stigma around having free/reduced-cost lunches.
“We need to educate our parents, ‘Hey it’s nothing to be ashamed of,’” said board member Geri Ayers, a retired Chisholm teacher.
At Enid Public Schools, almost 6,850 students — or roughly 89% of the district, based on May’s enrollment figures — qualified for free or reduced-cost meals last school year, EPS officials said.
District CFO Sam Robinson said he, too, was disappointed the federal government didn’t extend free meals.
“To me, if there is a federal program that should keep running, it’s that they should provide meals for students at no cost. I truly believe that,” Robinson said Wednesday night. “But they’re not, so we’re gonna do everything we can to deal with that.”
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools, Enid’s third public school district, usually hovers around 60% of its students eligible for NSLP, Superintendent Brent Koontz said in an email.
“Unfortunately, at this time, we do not have anything planned to mitigate this expense going into this year,” Koontz said, while encouraging parents to apply for the program. “With inflation and higher prices of goods and services, it is going to be tough on every family moving forward.”
The USDA lunch program, created in 1946, provides low-cost or no-cost lunches to children each school day, with food administered from local and state agencies. The School Breakfast Program (SBP) provides reimbursement to states to operate nonprofit breakfast programs in schools and residential child care institutions.
Students from housholds whose income is at or below 130% of the federal poverty line can receive free meals from both programs. Students from households with income between 130% to 185% below can receive reduced-price lunches, and schools may not charge children more than 40 cents for a reduced-price lunch or 30 cents for a breakfast.
Children also can be eligible for NSLP based on their participation in federal assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or if they are a foster, runaway, migrant or homeless child.
Fewer students nationwide participated in the lunch program pre- and post-COVID, with 28.5 million students in 2018-2019 declining to 19.8 million in 2020-2021, according to a school meals report from the Food Action and Research Center from February.
Participating schools also receive cash subsidies and USDA Foods for each reimbursable meal they serve for the school lunch and breakfast programs, based on annual rates recalculated every school year.
Because student NSLP eligibility rates also determine a district’s federal and state Title funds, school officials from both EPS and Chisholm say they still asked students to complete the enrollment form over the last two years.
With the price of food already up due to inflation and supply chain issues resulting in food shortages, Chisholm’s Darrow said he expects a high school lunch bill once school returns on Aug. 18.
A longtime former EPS administrator and teacher, Darrow said his own two children coming to Chisholm schools next year will have to pay for their lunches.
“I haven’t had to plan for lunches for two years. That’s now gonna be an expenditure out of my house budget,” Darrow said.