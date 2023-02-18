Enid Public Schools Board of Education will hear a report from the Professional Development Strategic Plan Committee during its meeting Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m Monday in the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence.

The board also will consider once again approving a $2,000 signing bonus for new secondary science, secondary world language, secondary math and special education teachers.

Among other agenda items are a discussion of enrollment numbers and a discussion of recent and upcoming events.

