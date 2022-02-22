ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools’ longtime superintendent will continue to serve the Enid district through 2025 in an unchanged contract that school board members extended Monday.
After nearly two hours in executive session evaluation and deliberation, five present EPS Board of Education members voted Monday night unanimously to extend Superintendent Darrell Floyd’s current three-year contract by an additional year, now from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.
According to the contract provided to the News & Eagle, Floyd’s annual salary wasn’t increased, at $160,052, along with other stipulations including:
• The district will pay expenses incurred for out-of-district travel of more than 100 miles round trip, including airfare, gas, hotels, meals and rental car.
• Floyd will receive a discretionary expense account of $500 a month for reasonable expenses related to his duties, including civic and community activities, social functions and participation in after-school functions.
• A telecommunications allowance of $150 per month for purchase of a mobile phone account.
• An automobile allowance of $650 a month.
As superintendent, Floyd is the chief executive officer of the board and the district. He is responsible for recommending personnel employment for the board’s approval and for directing employees of the district consistent with board policies and state and federal law.
Floyd has been superintendent of EPS since 2014, after 14 years in Texas as Stephenville schools’ superintendent.
“I appreciate the support of the board, and (Enid’s) a great district to work in. I’m glad to have the opportunity to continue leading it,” Floyd said after Monday’s meeting. “Makes a good situation when you’ve got a supportive board.”
The superintendent’s evaluation comes once a year, during which board members will consider a year-long extension.
Using the board members’ constructive feedback Monday night, Floyd also must put together a list of year-long goals to be submitted for board approval later this year.
A total 7,681 students attend EPS, according to enrollment figures presented Monday.
