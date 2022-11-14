ENID, Okla. — Frank Nelson attended his last Enid Public Schools board meeting Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022, representing District 3 in Enid.
Nelson said he is moving out of the district, so there will be a three-member committee selecting a new member.
The committee will have 60 days to make a choice from people who submit their names for consideration. District 3 is the area on the east side of town where Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid are located.
For information about the position, call Enid Public School administration, (580) 366-8300, or go by the administration building at 611 W. Wabash.
Presentations
A large crowd was present at the board meeting to watch two sports presentations.
The Enid High School girls softball team was recognized by the board for being named the 6A All State Academic Team with a cumulative 3.88 grade point average.
Also, EHS senior Tykie Andrews received an award for being the best receiver in the history of Enid High School football. He recorded 1,527 yards receiving, 17 touchdowns and 130 catches this season for the Plainsmen. He was presented his award from head football coach Rashaun Woods.
Bad weather
Superintendent Darrell Floyd announced the bad weather policy concerning the cancellation of schools.
He said several members of the administration drive the roads at 5 a.m. and decide if it is safe for the buses and Enid families. If they decide to cancel school, all families will be notified by 6 a.m.
They reminded those with Enid Public Schools students to make sure they have a correct contact number filed with the school district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.