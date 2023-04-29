ENID, Okla. — Mike Schatz is looking forward to serving the Enid community through his new role as the Fire Marshal at Enid Fire Department.
Schatz, who just passed his 20-year anniversary at EFD in February 2023, became the Fire Marshal last month.
Being with EFD for that amount of time, in all of the positions he’s held throughout his career, has been rewarding for Schatz, he said.
“I’m just ready to serve the community,” he said. “A lot of times, out there, we’re there on somebody’s worst day. In here, … we’re trying to prevent something or fix something that’s already messed up.”
Schatz was born and raised in Tonkawa, Okla., and graduated from Tonkawa High School in 1996.
Influenced by his father’s military service and career with the Tonkawa Fire Department, Schatz joined the United States Air Force.
He spent four years serving in the military and then, after getting out, applied to both EFD and Ponca City Fire Department.
Schatz was offered the job as a firefighter with EFD and moved to Enid in 2003.
For about four years, Schatz worked as a firefighter before being promoted to a driver with EFD Station 2 — a position he held for about six years.
In 2013, Schatz, who’s a certified fire investigator, was promoted to the role of assistant fire marshal and served under former Fire Marshal Ken Helms until his retirement earlier this year.
“Ken Helms was a great boss to work for,” Schatz said. “I’m just trying to take over where he left off.”
Schatz became the Fire Marshal on March 30, 2023, saying he wanted to continue advancing at EFD.
Some of Schatz’ duties and responsibilities as Fire Marshal include handling fire investigations, Fire Code and inspections of business, public education on fire prevention and safety and site-plan reviews for buildings being constructed.
His goals as Fire Marshal include working on community risk assessments, fire safety messages and increasing fire inspections by 50% throughout the next year.
He also plans on getting the two newest assistant fire marshals trained.
The three assistant fire marshals at EFD are Patrick Parrish and Todd Hays — who are the two newest personnel — and James Milacek.
“It’ll be kind of wild here,” Schatz said. “We’re just trying to gear up and expand our inspection and public education programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.