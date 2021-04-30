The Enid Ministerial Alliance will host Enid’s 2021 National Day of Prayer gathering from noon to 12:40 p.m. Thursday at the Gazebo on the north side of the Garfield County Court House in downtown Enid.
The prayer gathering will represent numerous churches and ministries in Enid, said Mark McAdow, ministerial alliance president and senior pastor of Willow View United Methodist Church. It is not affiliated with any one denomination, and all people are encouraged to attend and pray.
National Day of Prayer is an annual observation held on the first Thursday of May and invites all people of faith to pray for the nation. The 2021 event theme is “Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty,” based on Corinthians 3:17.
“The Enid event is scheduled in a central location and over the lunch hour to make it easier for people to take a break from work and join others in prayer,” McAdow said. “We want all people to feel welcome as we unite together in prayer.
“Events of this past year have stressed people and families in ways they’ve not been tested before,” he said. “The National Day of Prayer is a great opportunity to raise those burdens up, recognizing once again that we need an all-powerful God in our lives, in our community and in our country.”
The National Day of Prayer has roots dating back to 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of “humiliation, fasting and prayer.” In 1952, a joint resolution of Congress signed by President Harry Truman declared an annual National Day of Prayer, and every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer Proclamation.
In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Ronald Reagan permanently setting the date for the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday of each May.
