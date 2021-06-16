ENID, Okla. – A free women’s clinic has reopened its doors to the Enid community after closing due to the pandemic.
The clinic closed early on in the pandemic but reinvigorated the program this summer with help from Oklahoma Woman Project, a program that connects providers to women in need. Run out of Enid Community Clinic at 1106 E. Broadway, the clinic provides free mammograms, pap smears and referrals to more advanced services to women without insurance.
Services at the women’s clinic are free, from initial screening to the lab results to follow-up work, said Janet Cordell, overseer of the clinic.
“Some organizations are just charitable organizations. They still have to charge for testing fees, things like that. We don’t,” Cordell said. “We are really, truly free.”
At the age of 40, women are recommended by some physicians to receive a mammogram, a breast exam for lumps or other potential issues. After that, they should receive one yearly. These exams can be costly without insurance, Cordell said. Follow-up exams can be even worse, especially if there is an abnormality.
“Most programs like this don’t provide for follow-up if there’s something strange,” Cordell said. “We do. It’s the key part in getting women healthy again.”
If something does come up in initial exams, the clinic can refer women to physicians and specialists who can find a diagnosis. These additional exams also can be covered through the women’s clinic.
“We’re always trying to stay in contact with local providers,” Cordell said. “We want to make sure as much of this can be done in Enid as possible.”
Completely run by volunteers, the clinic is open by appointment only to allow for the most amount of time and care for each patient, Cordell said. Potential patients are welcome to call Enid Community Clinic at (580)-233-5300 to arrange a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.