ENID, Okla. — Summer Chautauqua is bringing five historical aviation figures to life.
Travel back in time, and join Amelia Earhart, Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, Rose Cousins, Jacqueline Cochran and Chuck Yeager on June 13-17, 2023, at Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center for five evening performances.
Daily workshops also will be held in the historical village church.
For the past year and a half, five scholars prepared to transform into a person from the past.
“They’ve researched the person, they memorize a monologue in the person’s own voice and dress as much as they can like the person, and then ... impersonate them,” Mary McDonald, president of Enid Chautauqua Council, said.
McDonald described the Chautauqua experience as similar to watching a play as scholars and college professors turned historical aviators provide guests with a look into the past.
The series kicks off on June 13 with a performance from Elsa Wolff as Amelia Earhart. Earhart paved the way for women in aviation by setting records as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland. Earhart’s disappearance during her 1937 flight to circumnavigate the globe remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century. Wolff’s workshops are “Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight into Mystery” and “WASPs — Fly Girls of World War II.”
Selene Phillips as Eula “Pearl” Carter Scott, the first Native American pilot, performs June 14. In 1929, Scott made history when she flew her first solo flight as a 14-year-old. Born in Marlow, she performed at airshows in Oklahoma and Texas as a barnstormer, commercial pilot and stunt pilot. The crowd favorite pilot was inducted into the Chickasaw Nation Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Aviation and Space Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Air & Space Museum Hall of Fame. Philips’ workshops are “Women Air Service Pilots — WASPs” and “Women Aviation Uniforms.”
Ilene Evans will take the stage as Rose Cousins on June 15. Rose Agnes Rolls Cousins was the first Black woman solo pilot in the Civilian Pilot Training Program (CPTP) at West Virginia State College in 1941. Despite her talent, Cousins faced discrimination. In World War II, she was denied entry into a combat role with the Tuskegee Airmen due to her gender and denied entry into the WASPs due to her race. Cousins returned to West Virginia State, where she helped run the CPTP. Evans’ workshops are “The Tuskegee Airmen Legacy: Black Wings in Blue Skies” and “The Mystery and Adventure of Flight, from Captain Midnight to Snoopy, the Great Flying Ace.”
On June 16, Karen Vuranch performs as Jackie Cochran, the first woman to break the sound barrier. By Cochran’s death in 1980, she held more speed, altitude and distance records than any other pilot in aviation history. Cochran helped form the WASPs and held many leadership roles within the aviation community. Vuranch’s workshops are “Fly Girls: Women Pilots of WWII” and “Long Distance Vision,” focusing on literary works written by aviation pioneers of the 1920s.
Doug Mishler finishes out the series on June 17 with his portrayal of Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to fly faster than the speed of sound. Yeager, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, flew combat missions in World War II and served in the newly constituted U.S. Air Force as a flight instructor and test pilot. Yeager used his expertise to train pilots for the space program in the Air Force Aerospace Research Pilots School. Mishler’s workshops are “Romantic or Mundane: Aviation and American Culture” and “Higher, Further, Faster.”
McDonald said the idea of an aviation-themed Summer Chautauqua has been discussed among the Summer Chautauqua committee in the past. McDonald said she is excited for the predominantly female cast of this Chautauqua, considering the aviation theme.
“So, this is exciting, because just not a lot is known or thought about as far as historical women are in aviation,” McDonald said.
Each historical enactment includes an in-character monologue and an opportunity to ask questions to both the character and the scholar who played them.
Daily workshops begin at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Evening performances are at 6:30 p.m. with local entertainment. Evening performance will be moved to the Northwestern State University-Enid campus in the event of inclement weather or excessive heat.
Admission is free to every Chautauqua event. Entertainment begins and food trucks open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information, go to csrhc.org/chautauqua.
