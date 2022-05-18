ENID, Okla. — A 17-year-old mountain bike athlete from Enid was recognized last week for completing his Eagle Scout project improving the city's mountain bike trail.
Nate Northcutt, an Enid High School senior, celebrated achieving the highest advancing rank in Scouting with Cimarron Council Boy Scout Troop 2 on Saturday, May 14.
Northcutt installed a large teeter-totter ramp centrally located in Enid’s 580 MTB Trails.
He said his goal was to add complexity and fun to the 580 MTB Trails for all ages and skill levels of riders who come from across Northwest Oklahoma.
The idea for Northcutt's project was inspired by the bike trails in Bentonville, Ark., where he encountered a wooden teeter-totter for bikers to hone their skills for shifting surfaces and jumps.
Northcutt came prepared on his next trip to Bentonville. He revisited the teeter-totter, taking measurements and photos while considering improvements for his own ramp. Nate planned for Enid’s ramp to be more substantial and weather-resistant.
Less than 10% of all Scouts obtain the Eagle Scout rank, fulfilling requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills.
Planning and partnership
Back in Enid, a special partnership was formed for the project when Northcutt sought out William North to ask for help creating the galvanized steel frame and base.
North, who became an Eagle Scout in 1985, holds the Oklahoma Ultra Marathon Cycling Association record and is welding foreman with Little B’s Construction.
North earned five Palms as an Eagle Scout and became a Vigil in Order of the Arrow. He also set the Ultra Marathon Cycling Association record for crossing Oklahoma in 1993, the day before his 21st birthday. He biked 236.4 miles in 10 hours, 4 minutes and 52 seconds — a record that still stands.
From experience, North said he knows the hardest part of the Eagle project is showing leadership, which he called a difficult life skill.
“You have to come up with an idea and then sell that idea to a committee, stakeholders and strangers,” he said. “Then you have to convince your peers to help and see your idea to its conclusion.”
Northcutt and other members of Troop 2 screwed wood planks to the steel frame. Then, with North’s help, they moved the ramp and base to its location and secured the base to the footing.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do the project without all of (North's) help,” Northcutt said.
North’s employer, Kevin Bushnell, donated the steel and galvanizing. The final measurements of the teeter-totter ramp were 12 feet long and 30 inches wide. Eagle Concrete donated and poured 3 square feet of concrete for the footing of the base.
Northcutt has planned Troop 2 biking campouts to Lake McMurtry, coordinating bikes and helmets for all the participants and acting as trail guide.
Northcutt said he believes mountain biking brings people together, adding that everyone he’s ridden with has finished the day smiling and wishing they didn’t have to leave.
The furthest he has traveled on mountain bike is to Whistler, Canada.
“I’ve found that fellow Scouts and other friends find it much easier to go mountain biking with a friend who knows what to do and who knows how to help them,” he said. “I’ve led many friends through rough or challenging patches, over jumps and across entire state parks cheering each other along.”
Enid’s 580 MTB Trails are located at 10th and Rupe. The trails are free to the public.
