ENID, Okla. — Enid Rotary Club will rent a building from the city of Enid to store the former’s American flags throughout the year.
City commissioners are set to approve a year-long lease of the former dive shop, located at 208 E. Garriott, during a meeting Thursday.
Rotary would store its 300 U.S. flags when they aren’t out for display throughout Enid during the holidays. The local civics club wouldn’t pay the city rent in exchange for maintaining the building and its grounds, but would pay utilities.
If approved, the lease with the city would run through June 30, 2022, but may be terminated early with 30 days’ notice. The building will not be open to the public.
The dive shop’s last lease rate was $100 a month, according to the city of Enid.
Rotary’s president-elect, Dan Schiedel, said the U.S. flags are put out in the spring for Memorial Day through Flag Day, then in the fall for Veterans Day, as well as for the NJCAA World Series.
Schiedel said Rotary had been storing the flags in the house of its current president, Jeffery Herbel.
“Those flags, they don’t hold up all that great in the weather,” Schiedel said, so Rotary often replaces them. “The Oklahoma weather can be pretty brutal on them.”
To donate new flags, those interested can go to Enid Rotary’s website or contact either Schiedel or Herbel.
