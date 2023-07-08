Enid News & Eagle
Enid residents will be doing their part to help end Alzheimer’s Disease during the annual walk scheduled for Sept. 22 with a local goal of raising $40,000.
Over 67,000 Oklahomans aged 65 and over are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. Add to that the approximately 135,000 caregivers and the number of those affected in the Sooner State alone are staggering.
The Alzheimer’s Association is working to fund research for a cure and to provide services to those affected. Walks to End Alzheimer’s fundraisers are taking place across the country, including the one in Enid this fall.
All are welcome to participate. The event will kick off on the courthouse lawn at 5:30 p.m. where participants can gather information. A short, moving ceremony starts at 6 p.m. followed by the walk itself.
Participants will carry flowers to represent their tie to Alzheimer’s including being a caregiver, someone living with the disease or someone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is searching for more sponsors, walk participants and donors to help make this event a great success.
Everyone who raises at least $100 will receive a free T-shirt. Anyone can sign up or make a donation by going to EnidWalk.org.
