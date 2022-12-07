Enid voters will have to make decisions on mayor and two city commission ward seats in February.
The three-day candidate filing period ended Wednesday, with races developing for Enid mayor and the Ward 1 and Ward 2 commission seats.
David Mason and Jayme Wright Latta filed to run for mayor to replace George Pankonin, who decided not to run for another term.
In Ward 1, incumbent commissioner Jerry Allen filed for another term, along with challenger Judd Blevins.
In Ward 2, incumbent Derwin Norwood filed, as did challengers Doug Boyle and Kyle Hockmeyer.
In Ward 5, incumbent Rob Stallings filed but did not draw an opponent, so he will serve another four-year term.
In addition to Enid municipal government seats, candidates field for school board seats in Garfield County.
For Enid Public Schools Board of Education, Torry Turnbow filed for reelection to the Office 2 seat. Randy Long filed for the unexpired Office 6 seat. They drew no opposition, so they will retain their seats.
In Chisholm Public Schools, Danielle Deterding filed for the Office 3 seat and drew no opponent.
No other candidates who filed for school board seats drew opponents in the county.
Other school board filings were:
• Roxanne Pollard, Autry Technology Center Board.
• Eric Hofferber, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools.
• Ross Gregg, Covington-Douglas Public Schools Office 3.
• Forrest Mann, Drummond Public Schools Office 3.
• Lee Schnaithman, Garber Public Schools Office 3.
• Matt Anderson, Waukomis Public Schools Office 3.
• Cade Nickeson, Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools Office 3.
• Mindy Finney, Timberlake Public Schools Office 3.
The election for Enid City Commission seats will be Feb. 14, with a runoff in the Ward 2 race set for April 4 if needed.
