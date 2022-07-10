ENID, Okla. — Yoga instructor Kristina Roberts has experience leading classes where animals roam among the students, so she was excited at the idea of ones with goats.
Roberts was approached by Kristen Poiesz, the owner of The Farm on Norman, with the idea to start offering a monthly goat yoga class at The Farm.
Poiesz had attended cat yoga classes Roberts also teaches once a month at Enid SPCA and was planning on adding goats to her farm.
Roberts owns and operates Rosebud’s Aerial Yoga Studio & Store, at 4215 N. 4th in North Enid, which offers yoga and aerial yoga classes. The Farm on Norman, at 1401 Norman Road in Enid, offers different events with animal involvement.
Goat yoga — the practice of having a yoga class surrounded by goats — has grown in popularity in the past few years.
Poiesz provides goat feed for those in the class who want it.
The goats are more than willing to get involved in the class by walking around people as they practice their poses.
At one point during Saturday’s class, one of the goats tried to eat Robert’s hair, causing the class to laugh.
The goats “definitely (contribute) joy, laughter, the therapeutic aspect and just the love and energy that they share,” Roberts said.
