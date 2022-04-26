CARRIER, Oklahoma — Two Enid residents were killed in a Monday evening collision, while two more Enid residents were injured and transported to Oklahoma City.
At 4:10 p.m. Monday, April 25, two vehicles collided at OK-132 and W. Carrier Road (OK-45), according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the report, Kurt Donald Hankey, 19, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, with one other passenger, whose name is withheld. Both Hankey and the unnamed male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belts were not in use, according to OHP.
Hankey’s vehicle was headed westbound on West Carrier Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, then collided with a 2014 GMC pickup truck, causing both vehicles to depart the roadway, according to OHP.
The Impala went left and struck a power pole before coming to rest in a field. The GMC, driven by 82-year-old Gary Lee Janes of Enid, left the roadway to the right and came to rest in a field.
In the vehicle with Janes was 79-year-old Dorothy Mae Janes. The Janeses sustained trunk and internal injuries and were life flighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
