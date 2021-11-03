Chill

Margo Holmes, adult services librarian at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, hangs free hats, gloves and scarves on a line outside the library as part of Chase the Chill Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The items are free for anyone who needs them.

 Bonnie Vculek | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — The initiative to keep Enid residents warm this winter is back at the Enid library.

All items for the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County's annual "Chase the Chill" are stocked on the clothesline located outside on the west side of the library. Anyone who has a need may take warm-weather items, including socks, hats, scarves and gloves. 

The library is located at 120 W. Maine.

Those interested in donating new socks, hats, scarves or gloves may do so in the donation bin located at the first-floor service desk of the library.

