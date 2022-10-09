OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid resident Edwina Olson was a first-place winner in her division in a bread baking contest at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair and will have her recipe included in the Best of Wheat competition online cookbook next year.
Olson’s prize-winning Golden Braids was the winning entry in the other wheat breads category in the senior division at the Best of Wheat bread baking contest Sept. 25,2022, according to the Oklahoma Wheat Commission.
The contest is an annual event sponsored by the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and State Fair of Oklahoma.
“We had 118 entries from 42 counties this year, all champion or reserve champion winners in the county contests,” said David Gammill, vice chairman of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission. “We had great attendance and always enjoy the opportunity to award the top bread bakers in the state.”
The contest consists of 12 classes, six in the senior division and six in the junior division. Senior division classes included white bread, whole wheat bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads and bread machine. Junior division classes include white bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads, specialty shape breads and bread machine.
State champions in the senior division were Mary Ellen Wooderson, Kay County, white bread; Katherine Ereman, Ellis County, whole wheat bread; Amy Durst, Canadian County, dinner rolls; Olson, Garfield County, other wheat breads; Jade Hardisty, Cleveland County, sweet breads; and Kamie Gossen, Washita County, bread machine.
A cookbook with the top five recipes of every class from the Best of Wheat competition will be available online in January 2023 at www.okwheat.org.
Oklahoma Wheat Commission is funded by Oklahoma wheat producers and is designed to promote greater utilization of wheat in both domestic and international markets through research, market development and public education, according to a commission press release.
Five wheat producers representing designated districts across the state serve as the Oklahoma Wheat Commission’s board of directors. Current officers are Michael Peters, chairman, Okarche; David Gammill, vice chairman, Chattanooga; Don Schieber, secretary-treasurer, Ponca City; and members R.J. Parrish, Hunter, and Jerry Wiebe, Hooker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.