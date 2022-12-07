MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Enid resident Eric Enzenauer, an Oklahoma School for the Blind fifth-grader, has won a top all-star award in the school's Cane Quest competition.
“Proper cane skills and travel techniques are keys to independence for people who are blind,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said, explaining why OSB hosted the 10th Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition in Muskogee.
Enzenauer earned points and prizes in competition with 36 other cane users from across the state.
Enzenauer’s award in the Scouts category included contestants who worked on residential travel skills on the OSB campus.
Contestants in the Scouts category competed on the OSB campus in Muskogee. They were judged on a variety of human guide skills, body and spatial awareness abilities, and safe negotiation of stairs. Scouts earned coins for expertly performed skills. They used the coins to purchase prizes.
Competitors in the Explorers and Trailblazers categories for older students competed in busy downtown Muskogee. They crossed streets and alleys and demonstrated long cane techniques while following recorded directions. They had the opportunity to earn gold, silver and bronze medals.
Certified orientation and mobility specialists and teachers of the visually impaired scored all the contestants.
Cane Quest is a national program of the Braille Institute of America, based in Los Angeles, California.
“Cane Quest competitors worked hard and demonstrated competitiveness and skills,” Faye Miller, OSB certified orientation and mobility instructor and Cane Quest regional organizer, said. “Of course, they especially loved winning prizes and medals.”
Cane Quest sponsors included Braille Institute of America, Bud Holder memorial donations, Frank Dirksen, Lawton Council of the Blind, Liberty Braille, Muskogee County Health Department, NanoPac, Oklahoma Chapter of Association for the Education and Rehabilitation of Blind and Visually Impaired, Oklahoma Council of the Blind, Oklahoma State University-High Obesity Program, Sapulpa Lions Club, Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Tulsa Downtown Lions Club.
