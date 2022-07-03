ENID, Okla. — Enid resident Margaret Moss has a deep love of quilts. She has been quilting since the 1970s, collecting them longer than that, and has quilts that are a part of family history and have been passed down through the family.
Moss’ great-grandmother, Artha Lee VanHorn Massey, dedicated her later years to quilting.
“She ended up living with her daughter…so she didn’t have to do housework and she didn’t have to cook, she didn’t have to do any of those things. She quilted. She spent years making quilts” Moss said.
In the 1940s during WWII, Massey made five identical quilts for the young men in her family who were going off to war. The quilts are made of patriotic red, white and blue fabric with stars across the middle.
“They were designed to be coffin covers in the event that the members of the family fighting in the war died,” Moss said.
The quilt Moss owns was made for her father, Richard Moss.
“My father went to WWII and he came back, they all came back. All of the members of the family that went to the war returned so they all got their quilts,” Moss said.
Years later, these quilts have become family heirlooms and reminders of loved one’s service.
