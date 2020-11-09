ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid, Enid SPCA and local animal foster groups are being recognized by a coalition of state and national animal welfare groups for their efforts to increase the adoption rate of animals from Enid Animal Shelter.
Common Bonds, an Oklahoma-based coalition of local, state and national animal welfare organizations, announced Friday the city s the first municipality in the state honored through the group’s Certified Communities program.
Common Bonds, which is united to raise the live release rate of cats and dogs in Oklahoma shelters to 90% by 2025, presented the city with a plaque at Enid Animal Shelter on Friday, recognizing Enid for its “ongoing commitment to save more animal lives,” according to a press release.
“The city of Enid and its local partners in animal rescue are a shining example of how local communities can come together to make a positive difference for animals and people,” said Kelly Burley, Common Bonds director. “We are grateful to city leaders and staff for all they are doing to improve outcomes for the animals in their care.”
Common Bonds is recognizing the city for its commitment to the 90% shelter animal save rate and for reporting its intake and release numbers in the Shelter Animals Count national database.
Vickie Grantz, executive director at Enid SPCA, said the live release rate from Enid Animal Shelter now is 91% for dogs, 84% for cats and a combined 89% for all dogs and cats that come into the shelter.
The majority of animals now euthanized are not euthanized because of a lack of adoption families, Grantz said, but rather because of disease, injury or other factors that make the animals unable to be adopted.
Grantz said the high rate of adoptions in Enid is possible because of the close working relationship among Enid Animal Shelter, Enid SPCA and local foster groups, which collaborate to foster and place animals out of the city’s animal control facility.
“Working together as a group of animal welfare and rescue organizations, and celebrating our differences, allows us to do so much more than if we were all trying to do the same thing,” Grantz said. “Most cities do not have that, and that’s the one thing that really sets us apart, and lets us do what we do.”
Common Bonds recognized the city of Enid for its commitment to community partnerships with nonprofit rescues, including Enid SPCA, Friends of Enid Area Animals, Rebel Rescue Fundraising, FURever Friends Animal Rescue and Meows Inc.
The organization also lauded the city for changing the name of its animal services from animal control to animal welfare, “reflecting more positively on the work of the Enid Animal Shelter,” as well as the commitment of shelter manager Allen Elder to participate in Common Bonds’ group meetings with shelter managers across the state.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin said the city was honored to be recognized by Common Bonds for its “ongoing work to improve animal lives.”
“Together with our city’s nonprofit animal welfare partners, we are committed to nurturing the companion animal experience as a key to improving the overall welfare of our community,” Pankonin said.
In a press release, Common Bonds said Enid is an example of how the state can reduce its animal euthanasia rates.
The latest data from Best Friends Animal Society’s Pet Lifesaving Dashboard ranks Oklahoma eighth in the country in the total number of cats and dogs killed in animal shelters, according to the press release. Last year, more than 18,000 shelter cats and dogs were euthanized in Oklahoma, an increase of 5,000 from the previous year.
Oklahoma saw the largest increase in shelter animal euthanasia of any state last year as its overall save rate fell three percentage points to 73.1%.
For more information on Common Bonds, visit http://commonbondsok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.