The city of Enid was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
According to a city of Enid press release, the recognition was met by meeting the program’s four requirements, which are maintaining a tree board or department; having a tree care ordinance; dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at lest $2 per capita; and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in the release that “Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand.”
“The trees being planted and cared for by City of Enid are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life,” Lambe said in the release. “Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time, the release states. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use and extreme heat and flooding.
“City of Enid is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future,” the release states.
More information on the program is available at https://arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
