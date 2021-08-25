ENID, Okla. — Wearing face masks will be required through next year for anyone on the city of Enid’s public transit system due to a federal mandate that’s again been lengthened.
The Transportation Security Administration on Friday extended mask requirements for people across U.S. transportation networks through mid-January 2022.
The requirement was due to expire Sept. 13 for those at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses and on commuter bus and rail systems.
Airline travelers should check with their airline on additional inflight restrictions prior to taking their trip, according to TSA. Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of 2 years old and those with certain disabilities, as well as civil penalty fines, also will remain in place.
Enid Public Transportation Authority is currently still providing masks for any passengers on its 15 buses in operation Monday through Saturday.
The city of Enid has not mandated masks in public indoor spaces or city facilities since March.
“But we’re just one step higher,” EPTA General Manager Mary Beth Williams said of the city’s transit system. “President Biden does require it.”
The TSA first announced the requirement on Jan. 31, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order requiring all people to wear face masks when on public transportation, as well as at any transportation hubs both indoor and outdoor.
With the requirement due to expire May 11, the TSA then extended its order on April 30, with the September expiration.
“It’s just like if you go to the airport or you get on a train or a bus, you have to have a mask on,” Williams said.
She said the transit has had a situation like removing a passenger who refused to wear a mask.
According to the CDC, traveling on often-crowded public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces.
Masks when fully worn over the nose and mouth reduce spread of the virus and offer protection to the wearer, according to the CDC.
Since June 2020, EPTA drivers have given out more than 5,000 masks purchased with two rounds of federal CARES Act funding that was separate from the city of Enid’s, Williams said.
Along with masks, EPTA also purchased disposable gloves and hand-held sanitizer spray used to clean the buses between trips, she said. Drivers, who now have plastic partitions, also have hand sanitizer and temperature thermometers for passengers who may be running a fever.
In fiscal year 2019-20, the Enid transit system reported providing 37,975 total passenger trips for 183,586 revenue miles, according to an agreement Enid city commissioners approved in October 2020.
A large majority of EPTA passengers are elderly or disabled, Williams said, but many Enid residents use the transit to go to work every day.
Between June to December last year, EPTA provided free transportation to anyone who worked at the two hospitals in Enid.
The transit also doesn’t charge its $2-a-trip rides to those going to get a COVID vaccination, a service it began providing in January.
