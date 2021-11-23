ENID, Okla. — The director of Enid’s transit system is getting out of the driver’s seat this week to take a new road to Oklahoma City.
Mary Beth Williams will have her last day Wednesday after five years as general manager of the Enid Public Transportation Authority.
“This place has a great handle on things. I would like to say that it would be fairly easy for me to walk out and it can still run at its greatest capabilities,” Williams said Monday.
She will then start working in Oklahoma City for Modivcare, a non-emergency medical transport organization, but will be shuffling back and forth for now.
Williams is leaving the city of Enid department after five years overseeing the EPTA personnel and, before that, as a staff member at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
“They’re doing great (at EPTA), and I don’t see them struggling financially like they were a number of years ago,” she said. “It’s at a good place for me to be able to leave.”
Nov. 30 is the deadline for EPTA general manager applications, which are available online at careers-cityofenid.icims.org.
Assistant City Manager Scott Morris said the department won’t operate with an interim director while the city works to hire a permanent replacement.
“Sometimes we just soldier on. … I feel like it’s rolling along, doing its thing,” Morris said about the EPTA. “It always has its own special place on the (Enid City Commission) agenda because it has its own authority.”
The city’s trust authority, which oversees the public transit system, has been budgeted $1.2 million in both projected revenue and expenses for the current Fiscal Year 2021-2022, which ends in July.
The Enid transit runs on little regular revenue from the city — much of the revenue is grant funding from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and general fund transfers. ODOT is set to provide EPTA with an 80% matching grant, as funding for the city to purchase three new buses and two new mini-vans, Williams said.
The department received a budget increase a few years ago, city of Enid CFO Erin Crawford said.
In 2020, EPTA reported its lowest annual number of trips in three calendar years, at just over 31,000 rides, and Williams attributed this to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was such a struggle,” she said.
Dispatchers still have to turn down rides sometimes because they don’t have enough drivers for the nine EPTA buses and four mini-vans in operation, Williams said. Other drivers retired during the pandemic.
So far this year, from January to October, EPTA has recorded just over the same number of trips as 2020, at nearly 32,000.
“So we’re slowly gaining, but it’s getting there,” she said. “And it’s going to take more drivers — that’s the hardest part right now.”
Sixteen drivers are currently working for the transit system, Williams said.
At the same time, EPTA — and the city of Enid, as a whole — recently received major news as the 2020 U.S. Census reported just over 50,000 residents now living in Enid.
This population count officially re-classified the city as a “metropolitan statistical area,” which Williams said will soon change EPTA’s designation as a rural area public transit program in Oklahoma.
Currently, Enid Public Transit is considered a 5311 program with ODOT, along with 20 other transit providers such as ones in Stillwater, Muskogee and groups of counties in several state regions.
“So what funds we get from 5311 get put back into the pot and spread into the other 5311 transits across the state,” Williams said.
Upon authorization, Enid’s metro designation will re-classify EPTA as a “small urban transit program,” with the likes of Norman and Lawton, as well as larger transits in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. These 5307 programs receive funds directly from the Federal Transportation Authority, rather than first going through ODOT.
Williams said a transit program’s three-year average determines how everyone gets “a piece of the pie,” but that numbers from 2020 might not be used because of the COVID pandemic’s effect.
“I know it’s going to be a benefit, because it will increase the funds we get,” Williams said of the census news back in August. “We have to continue to apply and get our supplement funds through ODOT at this time.”
