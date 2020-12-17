A local employment agency will help Enid Public Schools hire more substitutes teachers for the upcoming semester as hiring in-house has proven increasingly difficult.
EPS is set to pay Enid-based TPI Staffing Service Inc. an additional 19% rate to seek and employee daily substitutes, Board of Education members unanimously approved Monday night.
District officials said this surcharge will be added to substitutes’ current reported $80 daily pay if certified. EPS would then pay $95.20 total a day for a teacher's filled absence.
Through this agreement, district officials said they hope to hire 20 more qualified substitutes by Feb. 1.
TPI also will absorb expenses such as workers’ compensation, Social Security tax and state and federal tax, according to an agreement signed by TPI President Darren Janes. The district also will pay 1.5 times the regular contract rate for each hour over 40 hours a week, and 1.5-2 times on holidays.
The contract can be extended through the end of the school year and then renewed, Superintendent Darrell Floyd said.
The district’s current 31 substitutes, who include both freelance and full-time, building-only teachers, will continue to be contracted by EPS, district CFO Sam Robinson said Monday.
Robinson told board members he was sure the district has struggled this year on hiring subs for a number of reasons, which has resulted in teachers having to cover for or combine classes when their coworkers are absent.
“We failed. We have failed at hiring people,” he said on why the district would pay more money to hire teachers. “We can’t get them to come to work for us, so we’re going to task that to somebody who is an expert at finding people, and that’s TPI.”
Roughly 38 EPS teachers a day were absent over the last two full school years, according to the district. EPS reported 6,695 total teacher absences in fiscal year 2019 and 4,410 during the shortened 2020 year.
Last year, total districts costs would have come to $356,904.8, from the TPI surcharge on the $80 base daily pay, in order for EPS to meet an 85% fill rate of 3,749 — the percentage of requests able to be filled for substitutes.
This would have cost EPS an additional $172,108.45 using TPI, according to the district, but saved $43,488.40 compared with using another staffing agency, ESS.
Floyd had been recently approached by the Tennessee-based education staffing group, which offered a 33.5% surcharge, according to Monday’s agenda item.
Based on prior conversations on substitute staffing with TPI, the district instead reached out to them in an effort to keep costs somewhat lower and partnerships more local, Robinson said.
