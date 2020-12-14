Enid Public Schools students and staff will return to school next semester after nearly two months of distance learning brought about by the rise of COVID-19 cases in Garfield County.
EPS Board of Education on Monday night passed a revision to the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, changing how administrators determine whether to close schools once classes begin again on Jan. 5, 2021.
Decisions will be made largely on a site-by-site basis, rather than following the state Department of Education’s recommendation to follow weekly state health reports on community spread in Oklahoma counties. Whether a school will close depends on if enough faculty and staff are present to run school effectively; or if under 30% of a specific site’s students, faculty and staff are affected due to COVID-19. These counts are available online.
If one or both criteria are not met, then the district would consider immediately shutting down that campus and returning to distance/virtual learning, in following health official guidelines.
Starting Tuesday, all EPS winter sports — wrestling, swimming and basketball — will be allowed to practice and compete. Starting Jan. 5, all EPS athletics and activities from grades 6-12 can practice and compete.
Masks and social distancing guidelines, as well as quarantine and isolation protocol, will remain in place under the new plan, in following guidelines from the Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd proposed the revision to the board after EPS spent the last month in virtual learning, when Garfield County was reported at an average 67.7 new daily cases per 100,000 —above the 50 cases the district marked as in-person limit in August.
“When this board adopted the color-coded system back in early fall, it seemed like a good idea, and it was for a while,” Floyd said Monday night. “But as we went on through the semester, it ended up painting us into a corner we couldn’t get out of.”
Board member Amanda Phillips, of Office 7, was the sole nay vote, saying EPS simply shouldn’t operate campuses while cases continued to remain so high in the rest of the county.
“Our schools are doing everything they can to keep kids in school right now … but if we don’t get these numbers lowered by wearing our masks, it is the Enid community’s fault that we’re not in school,” Phillips said.
Board members approved Phillips’ resignation from the board later Monday night because she and her family were moving out of Enid.
Virtual learning still will be an option for students next semester, though several educators and parents on Monday said virtual learning for all students isn’t sustainable beyond two weeks a school would be shut down.
Hayes Elementary School closed its doors to students a week before the rest of the district, and its principal, Jamie Jarnigan, said a lot of her students have stopped participating in online classrooms or assignments, though the district administrators did not have specific data on participation levels Monday night.
“I personally am calling parents, I’m knocking on doors, I’m saying, ‘Your child hasn’t been on a Google Meet in a week’ … because I’m afraid we’re going to lose them and it’s precious time we can’t get back,” Jarnigan said.
Hayes teacher Lori Miles said the reported 4,000 decrease in daily lunches served since the move to distance was a stark sign of EPS students’ struggles in distance learning.
“If 4,000 students are possibly not able to get the nourishment they need, how can we expect them to be ready and prepared for online school and learning?” Miles asked.
Floyd said later meals are available for all students but that the program isn’t being taken advantage of like it could be.
That decrease is now closer to 3,000, District CFO Sam Robinson said.
Meals are now being provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the EPS administrative services building, Coolidge, Garfield, Glenwood, Taft elementary schools and Waller Middle School — an expansion from when distance learning began, Robinson said.
Floyd said Monday’s vote now gave the child nutrition department — which spends $350,000 a month on payroll and meals — time to plan food that’s ready to serve by Jan. 5.EPS’ federal funding covering employee leave related to COVID-19 expires Dec. 31, meaning the district would then begin to cover time off if a faculty or staff member is sent home because of exposure.
This coverage has had to be 100% traceable back to the district for COVID-19 exposure. Robinson said many teachers have been able to get full credit of work hours while in quarantine or even positive-case isolation over the last 18 weeks of school.
Randall Rader, EPS assistant superintendent of elementary education, said EPS head nurse Kerry Easterly over the weekend told him five overall transmissions from students to adults had occurred in schools.
