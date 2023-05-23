Garfield Elementary School

ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch starting May 30, 2023.

The district will provide meals free of charge through June 22 to children 18 and younger at three school sites: Garfield Elementary, 400 N. 7th, Monroe Elementary, 400 W. Cottonwood, and Enid High, 611 W. Wabash.

Breakfast will be available 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Monday through Thursday. All sites will be closed on Fridays and weekends, and meals will not be served on those days.

