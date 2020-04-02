ENID, Okla. — With distance learning classes beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, Enid Public Schools has rolled out a Distance Learning Hub for parents/guardians and students.
The site's homepage, https://www.enidpublicschools.org/266650_2, features a letter from Superintendent Darrell Floyd and links to overviews, lesson plans, contact information and frequently asked questions. The site also includes a countdown clock for when distance learning will begin.
In the letter, Floyd said EPS has been working to develop a continuous learning plan to help students finish the school year strong.
"As you can imagine, this planning has presented its own set of trials, as most of it has occurred digitally or at a distance so we can protect ourselves just as you are at home," Floyd wrote. "The last few weeks have made me even more proud to be the superintendent of Enid Public Schools. From 'wave' parades in neighborhoods to free meals for students, this community has worked to provide children with basic needs, as well as lift their spirits. There’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we work together as a team."
The superintendent said finishing the school year will take cooperation between EPS, parents/guardians and staff.
"We understand that, like the traditional classroom, this learning plan cannot be a one-size-fits-all-approach," he wrote. "While this is not how we expected to end the school year, we believe this plan will allow us to keep students on track while also protecting what is most important — their health and well-being.
"Schools are at their best when the community works together, and now is the perfect time for us to shine. You were and continue to be your child’s first and most important teacher. While our faculty and staff will be leading the way, we know you will be encouraging, supporting and teaching your child side-by-side with us."
Site includes learning plans for elementary schools, each junior high school and Enid High School.
Elementary overview
Hands-on learning relative to students' lives will be an integral part of the plan, according to EPS officials.
EPS curriculum specialists are developing menus of activities, updated periodically, that align with state learning standards in each grade level. The menus, which will be updated periodically, will be available online as well as passed out with meals at pickup and posted on school building windows.
"While some of the options will include online resources, most will only require the materials you have commonly in your home," according to the district.
Assignments and activities will not need to be returned to the school; they will be for enrichment and for practicing math and literacy skills.
Teachers will be touching base with families on a regular basis to continue to grow their relationship with students and to check on their progress.
Middle school overview
Middle school students will be able to use their district-issued Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to continue instruction through MyPath, an online program they have been utilizing throughout the year.
"MyPath offers individualized instruction in math and reading using videos and activities, while also allowing students to advance at their own pace," according to the district.
Teachers will monitor student progress and be in touch with them on a regular basis to answer questions, support learning and celebrate individual academic achievements, the district reports.
Students should know how to log into the system; however, more instructions will be available through emails to their school addresses. They also will be encouraged to read daily using their digital library cards from the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County set up through the district.
High school overview
High school students will be able to use their district-issued Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to continue instruction using Google Classroom.
Students are familiar with the program; however, they will receive information from teachers through their school emails about how to proceed.
A weekly school newsletter will include new assignments, which also will be posted on the school’s website and social media sites.
Teachers will grade the students’ work; however, it will be a “no-fault” grading policy. This means an assignment grade will only be recorded if it increases the student’s average in the class.
Mostly, work will be used to learn new concepts and reinforce those already introduced. Teachers will be in regular contact with students to provide them with support and guidance. Additionally, school principals will be available two hours a day to talk with parents and students about any concerns via video chat.
Lincoln students will have the opportunity to continue to work on the online courses they started during the spring semester. Any blended-learning classes with teacher-taught concepts have been converted to an online format using the district's learning management system. Any student wanting to start an additional credit recovery class online may do so.
Special education
Families with students who receive special services will be contacted by an educational professional who works with their child to develop a personalized plan for the remainder of the school year.
"EPS is committed to providing students with the services they need, even during this unprecedented time," according to the district's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.