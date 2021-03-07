Enid Public Schools on its way to becoming a 'model district,' officials say

ENID, Okla. — Coming out of a year of waiting to see what happens next, Enid Public Schools administrators have great expectations for their students and teachers.
As the district is focused on moving beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, its students’ academic excellence and character education remain among EPS’ top priorities, EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said Friday.
Floyd has set his sights on EPS becoming a “model district” — in which every school is named a model school through the professional development program Great Expectations.
Pursuing academic excellence
Becoming one of GE’s model districts is included as objectives of the EPS Strategic Planning Committee in both personnel/professional development and character education.
“It’s important to society to try to do our part in ensuring that we have good citizens when they leave our hallways at graduation time,” Floyd said.
The 30-year-old, Oklahoma-based teachers’ program continues training beyond higher education or certification with methodologies “needed to create harmony and excitement within the school atmosphere, elements that are basic for inspiring students to pursue academic excellence,” according to its website.
Bixby Public Schools currently is the only model school district in Oklahoma, while Claremore is one school away, Great Expectations President and CEO Linda Dzialo said.
To determine if a teacher — and thus the entire school — has successfully implemented GE’s program, an assigned mentor from GE visits the school’s classrooms and evaluates if teachers are using GE’s 17 classroom practices.
These practices focus on two umbrella areas to build a “culture of respect” and “academic excellence” and include teaching critical thinking skills; asking teachers and students to speak in complete sentences and address each other by name; reciting or reflecting upon a school, class or personal creed every day; and celebrating the success of others.
Dzialo said the program is essentially a “blueprint for how to be a good teacher.”
A school is designated a top-tier “model school” if 90% of its staff are using 100% of these classroom practices daily.
Five Enid schools currently are model schools as of the 2019-20 school year, and all are elementary schools: Hayes, Garfield, Adams, Coolidge and Taft.
Nearly six years ago, only Hayes was listed a model school in Enid, after having been designated in the 2005-06 school year.
A school is “progressive” if 80%-89% are using 100% practices daily. Enid’s include Monroe and Eisenhower elementary schools.
A school is “transitional” if half of its staff have completed GE’s methodology — Enid’s are Carver Early Childhood Center and Longfellow Middle School.
With full implementation of GE, attendance rates and academic achievement go up and disciplinary referrals “significantly” go down, Dzialo said.
Trickle-
down leadership
To become a model school, “you have to have a really good leader,” Dzialo said. “To get a large group of educators going in the same direction, it’ s challenging.”
Hayes became Enid’s first model school while Jane Johnson was school principal.
Johnson said upon first expanding the program at Hayes in 2002, she watched the school’s climate and behaviors change over her 12 years as principal — discipline referrals declined, students spoke in complete sentences, and they shook hands and made eye contact with each other and their teachers, she said.
“Using GE gives everybody a common vocabulary,” Johnson said. “Good teachers already kind of do them, so it’s not really asking teachers to do anything they wouldn’t already do.”
Johnson said teachers at Enid High School would later tell her they could tell which students came from Hayes.
When she moved to Garfield in 2014, Johnson said she wanted to see the same transformation. In her fourth year, Garfield was recognized as the district’s second model school.
Six years ago, Johnson also joined EPS’ strategic planning committee, which took three years to select GE as a proper districtwide, character education program.
As the current communications and human resources director, Johnson is no longer involved in that aspect of the committee, but the district then “trickled (GE) into all the sites,” she said. Schools soon established GE’s eight expectations as school rules, using them as conversation starters for students, for example. These include:
• “We will value one another as unique and special individuals.”
• “We will not laugh at or make fun of a person’s mistakes nor use sarcasm or putdowns.”
• “We will use good manners, saying ‘please,’ ‘thank you’ and ‘excuse me’ and allow others to go first.”
Several of Johnson’s former teachers at Hayes are now principals at other EPS elementary schools, and more of their own staffs have gone through the GE training programs held every summer in the area.
Adams Elementary’s current principal, Reba Gregory, went to trainings every year when she was a teacher at Hayes under Johnson.
Gregory was one of the first district teachers to go to training, about 20 years ago, she said.
“Because when you go to school, they don’t teach you all these different techniques,” Gregory said. “It brings it all together, all the pieces.”
She then came to Adams five years ago and implemented the GE program. Adams has been recognized as a model school since 2018.
“When (students) come here and they feel the respect that we have for them … then they will continue to want to be in school and want to continue to grow and learn and improve their lives,” Gregory said.
A world
opened upCharlie Hollar began GE in 1991 as a state-based professional development program. The program worked exclusively within Oklahoma for many years before GE did a designated outreach in Texas, where 10% of U.S. students were located, Dzialo said.
Coaches from GE visit districts throughout the school year, while 87 instructors who also teach during the year train other teachers in the GE program at summer institutes held throughout the state and country, including in Enid.
After holding a scaled-down, in-person (but socially distanced) institute last summer for advanced methodology because of COVID-19, GE will have a full institute again in Enid from July 12-16.
Dzialo said GE is preparing to train 20 new instructors for this summer. To become an instructor, an educator completes the online application, then sends a video teaching while demonstrating all 17 practices in class.
Coolidge Elementary Principal Roy Bartnick and Kimberly Bartnick, who teaches at Chisholm Public Schools, are GE’s two instructors in Enid.
Virtual-only institutes also will be held in June, July and August. To adapt to the COVID-19 era, GE developed virtual formats of GE Methodology levels 1, 2 and 3 (a one-day class).
Over 1,000 teachers nationwide have already been GE-trained using the online format, Dzialo said.
Because these institutes model what teachers then take back to their classrooms, she said the first concern is how to build community.
“So how do you do that when everybody’s a picture on a screen?” she said.
The answer: Make the screens bigger and bigger.
During virtual trainings, instructors started with icebreakers, but found teachers liked breakout rooms. Large groups would have a lesson over Zoom, work in smaller groups to process and then move to independent learning with a management system called Talent. Teachers would then return to the large group for a follow-up.
By the end of the week, they gel as a group just like in-person, taking group photos, sharing stories and having fun, Dzialo said.
“It’s really opened the world to us,” she said of the virtual trainings.