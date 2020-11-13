ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools’ over 7,400 students will all move to distance learning and not return to class until at least after Thanksgiving break, in response to the latest COVID-19 reports for Garfield County.
There will be no school next week, Nov. 16-23. A deep cleaning of all school facilities will take place during that week, as well. Thanksgiving break is from Nov. 23-27.
Students will return to school at the earliest on Nov. 30, the week after Thanksgiving, according to a district email announcement.
All today's and this weekend's activities will still occur, according to the district, but EPS buildings and campuses will not be available for public use or extracurricular activities as long as the county remains above 50 daily new cases per 100,000 a week.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health today reported Garfield County had 67.7 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, on a seven-day rolling average. Last Saturday’s report was not released, so this week’s report was based on a six-day average.
The county is now at high-level risk for COVID-19, according to a similar map adopted by the state Department of Education. This map includes OSDH’s ranges, but its red, high-risk level occurs after 50 daily new cases, without OSDH’s hospital-related triggers.
EPS Board of Education, in adopting the state department's recommended plan, had set the 50 new cases as the trigger for students to move to distance learning. This re-entry plan also includes all students and staff must wear masks when in yellow level and above and follow social distancing and cleanliness guidelines. Its Monday monthly meeting agenda includes a discussion and possible revision to the re-entry plan, as all meetings have included since school began in August.
“Our team worked very hard this summer to prepare for this school year, including the possibility that distance learning would be temporarily necessary,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said an email announcement to district families. “We understand this sudden transition will be inconvenient and your child will miss being in school; however, we greatly appreciate your families’ flexibility, patience and support. We are optimistic that following mitigation protocols recommended by health officials will help increase the probability that students can have a safe and productive school year.”
The district will be in contact with families when students may return to in-person learning. Parents who do not have access to appropriate technology or the internet (with a free, provided hot spot) can contact the EPS Information Technology Department at (580) 366-7070.
An approximate 17% of all EPS students are currently enrolled in virtual-only (or blended) learning through the district’s Enid Virtual Academy, according to most recent enrollment numbers.
About 7.5% of EPS students are currently at home due to COVID-19, as of today, either in positive-case isolation or close-contact quarantine. The former period lasts 10 days, while the latter is 14.
The most students and staff both in isolation and quarantine are from Enid High School. Sixteen students and eight staff members have tested positive and are currently isolation, while 188 students and 25 staff are in quarantine, as of this morning.
EPS, along with all other schools in the county, last moved to distance learning in March for the rest of the semester, after the city of Enid ordered an emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chisholm Public Schools will not move to distance learning with today's county report, Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an email. The district, with one high school, middle school and elementary school, now bases closures on a site-by-site basis, he said.
While the public school districts all include mask mandates, the city of Enid does not require them and has twice failed proposed mandates during city commission meetings. A third proposal failed to come to a vote after Mayor George Pankonin, who drafted it, canceled an emergency meeting when he said he knew he didn't have the votes he needed.
Garfield County has had 32 deaths associated with COVID-19, from a total 2,915 cases, 382 of which are currently active. Eighty-four new cases were reported this week, from Nov. 7-13.
