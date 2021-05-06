Enid Public Schools’ CFO has been named the Central Office/Assistant Superintendent Administrator of the Year for District 3 of the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.
Sam Robinson will be recognized at the OASA’s Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration’s Leadership Conference in June.
“I am honored to receive this award,” Robinson said in a statement, “but it really should be credited to the many dedicated EPS employees that I get to work with on a daily basis who make what I do a work of joy.”
OASA recognizes outstanding administrators who:
• Demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration.
• Have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education.
• Can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others.
• Have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job.
• Have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level.
• Have made contributions to educational administration.
OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District.
District 3 includes Blaine, Grant, Garfield, Kingfisher and Logan counties.
