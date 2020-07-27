Enid Public Schools Administrative Services Center (EPS)
Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools has canceled planned immunization clinics for students due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 across the state.

"Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state Passport Health and the Oklahoma Caring Van have cancelled our upcoming immunization clinics for this year," according to a statement on the district's website, www.enidpublicschools.org. "Students who are needing immunizations will need to go to the Garfield County Health Department or their personal health care provider prior to school starting Aug. 13. The Health Department is allowing one parent/guardian, with a mask, to be present with the student. No appointment needed.

"Thank you for your cooperation in this unprecedented time of COVID -19 to keep students safe and healthy."

