ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center and Enid High combined efforts and held a Senior Showcase event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Enid High School’s gym.
Senior Showcase featured 65 local vendors is an event designed to connect graduating high school seniors with local industry professionals and resources as the students take the next step in their future.
“This is a super event that connects students to the community and gives them options as they plan their futures,” said Enid High Principal Craig Liddell. “This is an amazing town to come home to, so it's a win-win.”
Angela Langham attended with Enid Police Department and answered questions about the emergency call center. She was hoping to interest students in a career helping EPD and the city of Enid.
“It takes 32 hours of training to take a call,” Langham said. "Then a year of training is required to cross train for the city police, the city fire department and the county. We start at $16.30 an hour with benefits."
Graduating seniors from Autry Tech’s 11 partner schools were invited to take part in the event. Students spent part of the day at a vendor fair featuring local industry professionals, organizations and higher education entities.
“These graduating seniors are the future of the greater Enid workforce,” said Dwight R. Hughes, Autry Tech superintendent/CEO. “Our mission at Autry Tech is to prepare a workforce for today and tomorrow and this is an excellent opportunity to reach students in our community as they prepare for the next step.”
P&K Equipment was present at the event hoping to make students aware of opportunities as an ag technician. P&K always in need of workers interested in tractors and will give scholarships for students to learn the occupation. Some others involved were Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, the military and colleges and universities.
The event is focused on ensuring graduates are prepared for the future, regardless of the path they choose to follow after graduation in May, school officials said.
“Whether these graduating seniors are continuing their education, entering the military or choosing to enter the workforce, we want them to have a plan,” said Shelby Cottrill, Autry Tech director of marketing. “If we can help them be better prepared for the future, we have accomplished our goal.”
