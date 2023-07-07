ENID, Okla.— Enid is the new Florin.
Margo Holmes, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s adult programs and development coordinator, is hosting a series of “The Princess Bride”-themed events throughout July.
The month of the “The Princess Bride” kicks off Friday with a book giveaway. Park Avenue Thrift covered an honorarium for the library, and 50 copies of “The Princess Bride” were purchased for the community to receive free of charge.
“The book is longer, but it’s also really fun,” Holmes said.
“The Princess Bride,” by William Goldman, is a 493- page book published in 1973, which was converted into the better known cult-classic film in 1987.
Each person who receives a book is asked to attend at least one of the three themed events hosted by the library. Events begin at the end of July, providing readers with plenty of time to finish reading the book.
At 6 p.m. on July 28, the library hosts its first showing of “The Princess Bride” movie. Guests must be inside the library by 5:45 p.m., as this is an after-hours event and the doors will be locked.
At 2 p.m. on July 28, a second showing will be hosted.
Prop bags will be handed out at each showing while supplies last, and readers are encouraged to participate in the costume contest for a chance to win a prize. Free popcorn will be provided.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, A Closer Look at the Marvelous Book: The Princess Bride, a discussion and presentation led by Karen Neurohr, will dive deeper into the depths of “The Princess Bride.”
Neurohr is a professor for Oklahoma State University Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program. Neurhor indicated that she loves to read, and “The Princess Bride” is one of her all-time favorites.
“She does a lot of book discussions and things like that,” Holmes said. “So, she’s a rabid fan.”
Neurhor will lead a discussion about the book based on the discussion questions found in the back of the book. A six-round trivia contest will follow the discussion. Each round consists of 12 questions about “The Princess Bride.”
There will be refreshments straight out of Florin, such as rocks and swords, chips of insanity, Max’s MLT and sloppy R-O-U-Ss.
Each program hosted at the library correlates with the library’s mission statement and long-term strategy plan.
“So, part of that is going to be providing lifelong learning opportunities and encouraging year-round reading and also partnering with local organizations,” Holmes said.
Holmes said a community read such as this one unites the community and draws new or infrequent visitors to the library.
“Everyone likes “Princess Bride,” right?” Holmes asked.
